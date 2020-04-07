Car workshops resume business during MCO after SDMC eases restrictions

KUCHING: Car repair workshops across the state are now open for business after more than two weeks of temporary closure in compliance with the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Cool Power Car Air-Con Service was one of the workshops here which raised its shutters today following the latest decision by the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) which allowed vehicle workshops to operate every Tuesday and Thursday from 7am to 7pm.

Its accounts clerk Kwang Mui Chang said the new directive by the state government was a huge relief as a lot of customers have been calling in for the past two weeks to enquire when the workshop would open.

“Now that the government has allowed us to operate, we can finally attend to our customers,” she told The Borneo Post when met at the workshop in BDC here today.

As of noon, the workshop had received four customers wanting to either have their car air-conditioning repaired or serviced.

Since the MCO was enforced on March 18, Kwang said it has caused business to suffer.

“Our income has been greatly affected. Since we could not operate, there is no source of income.

“On top of paying the rent of our workshop, we also have to pay the salary of our three workers,” she said.

She said the workshop will be able to sustain paying rent and workers’ salary until the end of the month.

“If the MCO were to extend until next month, we will definitely suffer,” she said.