Covid-19: 15 new positive cases detected in Sarawak, total at 288

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded 15 new positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of positive cases to 288 cases since the first positive case was reported on March 13.

No deaths were recorded in the state today.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said that of the 15 cases, 14 were being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and one case was being treated in Miri Hospital.

He said that 92 new Person Under Investigation (PUI) cases were reported today, making it a total cumulative of 1,797 cases.

“From the total, 1,409 cases were negative and 100 PUI cases are pending laboratory results,” Abdul Karim said in a press conference giving the daily update on Covid-19 today.

Abdul Karim, who was deputising for Deputy Chief Minister and Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, further informed that the total PUI cases in Kuching district is 41 cases.

“Eight of these cases were screened at the Youth and Sports Complex while 33 cases were screened at SGH.

“Betong has 14 PUI cases, Serian (13), Miri (11), five each in Samarahan and Bintulu and one each in Asajaya, Saratok and Tebedu,” he said.