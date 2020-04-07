Covid-19: Another foreign workers dorm classified as new cluster in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore which today kicked off a month’s circuit breaker in a move to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, has identified another new cluster connected to the foreign workers dormitory located at Kranji Road.

Three confirmed cases have now been linked to Kranji Lodge, said Singapore Ministry of Heath in a statement late Monday.

Apart from Kranji Lodge, there are six other dormitories which have been identified as clusters with two already gazetted as isolation areas, namely S11 Dormitory @ Punggol of Seletar North Link, and Westlite Toh Guan dormitory of Toh Guan Road East.

So far, both isolation areas which housed 19,800 workers have a total 117 positive cases.

The MOH also said the republic has on Monday identified another new cluster with three confirmed cases at Little Gems Preschool of Ang Mo Kio Street.

As of noon on Monday, the MOH has confirmed an additional 66 cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore, of which one is imported and 65 are local cases.

This brings the total tally for the island-city to 1,375 with 344 patients who have fully recovered and six fatalities.

MOH noted that one case reported by public healthcare sector on Monday involved a patient therapy associate at the Institute of Mental Health.

Updating on the confirmed cases, MOH said as for yesterday, 24 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

Of the 571 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving while 25 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, 454 cases who are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital and the Community Isolation Facility at D’Resort NTUC.

As of noon on April 6, the MOH has identified 17,613 close contacts who have been quarantined. – Bernama