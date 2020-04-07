Covid-19: JKNS investigates positive involving staff of Keningau Hospital – Director

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Health Department (JKNS) is investigating a Covid-19 positive case involving staff at the Keningau Hospital, said its director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi.

Commenting on a message which have gone viral on WhatsApp, Dr Christina said the source of infection in the case is also being investigated.

“Initial investigations found that the infection could be due to contact with other staff who were at a meeting out of the district before the Movement Control Order (MCO) was imposed,” she said in a statement here.

Dr Christina urged the public not to make any speculations which could cause discrimination against Covid-19 patients and their families, creating panic among the people in the district involved.

On the Covid-19 outbreak in Sabah, Dr Christina said there were two new cases reported yesterday in Papar and Keningau, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 240.

As of yesterday, the JKNS has screened 182,300 people, with 10,054 samples taken. – Bernama