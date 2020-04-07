Covid-19: One more death, 170 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia

KUCHING: The country has recorded another Covid-19 death today bringing the death toll to 63, said Ministry of Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the latest case involved a 71-year-old man from Perlis.

“The victim had attended a religious mass gathering in Sulawesi, Indonesia last month.

“He was treated at Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Johor on April 5 and passed away on April 6 at 11pm,” he said at the daily Covid-19 update press conference which was broadcasted live on the Ministry of Health’s Facebook page.

Dr Noor said Malaysia also recorded 170 new positive Covid-19 cases bringing the total number of cases in the country to 3,963.

“To date, 92 positive Covid-19 patients are still being treated at intensive care units at hospitals out of which 50 require ventilator support,” he said, adding that 2,579 people are still being treated at hospitals nationwide.

He also said 80 patients have received and have been discharged today, which brings the total number of those recovered to 1,321.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor said the Ministry of Health has taken 20,035 samples from the Sri Petaling tabligh gathering cluster, which is the biggest Covid-19 cluster in the country.

“Out of this figure, 1,657 had tested positive while 13,744 samples taken were negative.

“There are also 4,634 samples which are pending lab test results,” he said and noted that this cluster has reached five generations.

He also mentioned clusters in Sarawak namely the Italy cluster and church cluster in Kuching.

“We have detected three new positive cases from the Italy cluster, which has a total of 40 positive cases while the church cluster also has three new positive cases, bringing the total to 86,” he said.