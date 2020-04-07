‘Decision to cancel KL-Sibu-KL flights good, but will impact some segments’

SIBU: The decision to cancel Kuala Lumpur-Sibu-Kuala Lumpur flights until April 14 is seen as a move in the right direction to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission.

Councillor Jimmy De Rozario said he agreed with the decision as it could help contain or prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“While it may be troublesome for some, this action needs to be taken to contain the infection. We need to bear and cooperate with the government’s instructions so that we can all get back quicker to our normal way of life,” he said.

Former travel agent Robert Tan said while he supported the decision, the cancellation could have an impact on the supply of food.

“Those who need to travel would have to forgo their plans. But the worst affected is cargo – Sibu depends much on air transport and the next 10 days may be a big challenge in

terms of the supply of food,” he said.

The decision to cancel the route until April 14 was announced Sunday by state Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who said it would take immediate effect along with the barring of foreign nationals from transiting in Sarawak during the Movement Control Order.

Abdul Karim had said that the latest measures were to further curb the spread of Covid-19.

Sibu MP Oscar Ling, however, disagreed with the decision, saying that it was unnecessary given that the mandatory 14-day quarantine measure was still in effect.

“I don’t know what the reason behind the decision is, since we already have compulsory 14-day quarantine for all those coming back from Kuala Lumpur.

“I don’t think it’s necessary to cancel all flights (to Kuala Lumpur and back). What if there are emergency cases to travel?”

Ling added that the cancellation would disrupt the delivery of incoming mail items that could have adverse effect on those involved in e-commerce or other forms of online business.