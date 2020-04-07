Donggongon hawkers offer delivery service

PENAMPANG: Hawkers at the central market and fish market in Donggongon face the risk of being infected by the deadly Covid-19 virus daily.

And, a few enterprising hawkers decided to reduce the risk by offering delivery service to the people in Penampang as well as outlying districts.

One such entrepreneur is Bryan Thomas Simon who operates a fish stall with his parents in the market here.

The family offers delivery service and bookings are done the night before, said Bryan who was met yesterday.

“People order a day before and we will deliver the next day. They also can pick up from our stall at the fish market,” he added.

When asked why he decided to offer delivery service, Bryan replied, “People cannot go out and also the risk factor for us (sellers) is quite high because the more crowded it is at the fish market, the higher the risk of infection. So I thought why not bring the fish to the people…that way they stay at home and it will be safer for us who are still working,” he said.

Bryan said their fish supply comes from Kudat and the state capital.

Meanwhile representative for the sellers at the fish market, Masdin Kasmah said that there are about 30 stall operators doing business daily.

Masdin who was met after receiving a donation of face masks and disposal gloves from Penampang Act of Kindness Association (PAKA) together with the Penampang Parliament Service Centre, also thanked the District Council for enforcing crowd control there.

“It is good because people will feel more confident shopping here when they see that there is control. If we and our customers abide by the regulations under the Movement Control Order (MCO), we will be able to continue doing business,” he said.

For chairman of the Donggongon central market, Roslidah Dawah, the donation of face masks and gloves was well received by the hawkers as they faced problems in getting the supply of the PPE (personal protection equipment).

Roslidah said some of them had resorted to making their own face masks just so that they comply with the regulations under the MCO.

“We are really thankful for the donation,” she said and also expressed gratitude to the District Council for implementing the crowd control at the market.

In the case of fruit seller, Jani Siji, the opportunity to operate at the central market during the MCO is a welcome change as he and his family usually sell at the tamu on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“We were given the opportunity to operate inside the market because there is no fruit seller here. Business is better than when we sell outside as the customers do their shopping for foodstuff in one area.

“If they go to supermarket, they may not get what they want,” he said, adding that they get their supply from farmers in Tenom, Babagon, Tuaran and Papar.