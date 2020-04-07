Fatimah tests negative for Covid-19, continuing with self-quarantine

KUCHING: Minister of Welfare, Community Well-being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah has tested negative for Covid-19.

She said in a WhatsApp message today that she was informed by the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) late this afternoon that her result came back negative after she was instructed to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine after she attended a meeting together with a Covid-19 positive case on March 27.

Fatimah said she was in a video conference with the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee when she received a call from SGH, confirming that she did not have the virus.

“Thank you for your prayers, support, advice and care – family and friends from far and near. Pray that all of us will be in good health,” she said.

She will continue to observe her 14-day self-quarantine, which should end on April 9.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan have just undergone their respective tests for the virus today, according to their press secretaries.

Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom when contacted said he also just underwent his test today.

Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian on Sunday said the first result of his test came back negative for the virus.

He said he still had to undergo a second test today to make sure he was completely free of the virus.

Uggah, Tengah, Dr Rundi and Dr Sim were instructed to undergo self-quarantine after attending the same meeting.

Assistant Minister of Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, who was also at the meeting, tested positive for the virus on April 2 and was admitted to SGH for treatment.

Kota Samarahan MP Rubiah Wang also tested positive for the virus, as confirmed by Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah in a press conference on April 4.