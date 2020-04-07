Federation welcomes additional allocation under Prihatin Package for SMEs

KUCHING: The Federation of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions Chinese Associations welcomes the additional allocation of RM10 billion for the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin under the Prihatin Package for SMEs (Additional Measures) yesterday.

Its president Dato Richard Wee said the additional allocation will benefit the many small-medium businesses in Sarawak which are very much affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO) which began on March 18 and is expected to end on April 14.

“This announcement specifically targets the SMEs and I think the business community welcomes it.

“There may be certain things that need clarification but I think in general, it will be able to help the SMEs,” he said when met by reporters after distributing donated personal protection equipment (PPEs) to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) at the Padungan Station today.

As for the Sarawak government side, Wee said the state government will also do its part in helping Sarawak businesses affected by the MCO.

“I think issues faced by businesses during the MCO are mostly federal related, such as taxes and Social Security Organisation (Socso) contribution, and I think the aid should come from the federal.

“Therefore we appreciate the aid and additional allocation for the Prihatin Package by the federal government,” he said.

Wee said these aid will not only restore the economy in Sarawak once the Covid-19 pandemic is over, but also restore the economy nationwide.