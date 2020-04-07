Five undergoing quarantine at Sibu Diocesan Pastoral Centre

SIBU: Five locals are undergoing a 14-day quarantine at Sibu Diocesan Pastoral Centre in Jalan Kemuyang here.

According to Sibu Resident Charles Siaw, they arrived in Sibu from Kota Kinabalu and Labuan via Miri.

“Four were sent to Sibu Diocesan Pastoral Centre yesterday (Sunday), while another one was sent there today (yesterday),” he told The Borneo Post.

The Sibu Diocesan Pastoral Centre is the second Covid-19 quarantine centre here after the Kemuyang Youth Camp.

Siaw said the centre, which started operation last week, could accommodate 60 persons.

Last week, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said all travellers entering Sarawak, by land, air or sea, would be placed under quarantine for 14 days at quarantine centres starting April 5.

He had said this was in line with the federal government’s policy that travellers entering Kuala Lumpur would also be quarantined for 14 days.

Separately, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee had decided that several more businesses could open during the current Movement Control Order (MCO) period, albeit on periodic basis.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the businesses would include hardware shops, shops selling agriculture input such as fertiliser, poison and animal feed, and shops selling spare parts for agriculture and industrial machinery.

They are allowed two open twice a week, on Tuesday and Thursday, from 7am to 7pm.

On this, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting, in his Facebook post yesterday, hoped the owners of these shops would not take the move as an indication that they

could go back to doing business as usual.

“I would like the owners to consider keeping their staff level to a minimum, crowd control measures strictly in place, supply staff with face masks and hand sanitisers and reduce personal contact by taking orders through communications tools.

“This will reduce the risk of contracting the virus and spreading it thereafter,” Ting stressed.