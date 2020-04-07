Implement project to increase rice supply – Abdul Rahman

KOTA KINABALU: The government needs to start a project to increase the rice supply in Sabah through a fast action of reactivating abandoned paddy fields in the state, said Tuaran Umno chief Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan.

According to the former Kota Belud Member of Parliament, the biggest paddy fields in Sabah are in Kota Belud and Kota Marudu which are located on the east coast of Sabah.

He said that there are 6,000 acres of paddy fields in Kota Belud with only 2,000 acres are cultivated as the other 4,000 are faced with irrigation problems.

In Kota Marudu thousands of acres are abandoned due to the same problems, he claimed.

Abandoned paddy fields already have their irrigation systems. Even though they are old, they can still be used if there are water sources, said the former federal minister.

Abdul Rahman said there are sufficient water sources but these paddy fields need high-powered water pumps to get water from nearby rivers to be channeled to the irrigation systems.

“In 2008 we witnessed a disruption in rice supply that the price of rice increased more than double. That happened because China and some other countries were facing problems in their rice production. They bought all the rice supplies for other countries like Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia at the time. Today all countries are demanding more rice due to impacts of the coronavirus, not just China.

“As our response at the time, the Malaysian government decided to develop new paddy fields as well as enhancing the production of existing paddy fields. So the government proposed a new dam to be built in Kota Belud, which would be capable to solve the irrigation problems of paddy fields and thus enhancing rice production, not only in Kota Belud but in Kota Marudu as well,” said Abdul Rahman.

In addition, he said, the dam could simultaneously provide water supply and generate sufficient electricity as well as managing the flood problem in Kota Belud.

“Unfortunately, the dam project did not go through as it faced some opposition, especially from the DAP. Therefore we had missed a great opportunity to solve the problems of Sabah and Kota Belud.

“Now we’re back to reality. Covid-19 has made the rice supply chain more complicated and difficult. In this critical time, I propose a short-term solution. I ask that the government buys sufficient high-powered water pumps to get water from rivers,” he said, adding the government also needs to buy sufficient machinery to ensure that newly-irrigated paddy fields can be planted with rice.

At this time, according to him, there is no urgent need to build dams or develop new paddy fields as they need a large sum of money and it will take time.

“We don’t have enough money and we don’t have time. That is only possible once this virus crisis has subsided. I don’t think this will be a big spending for the government. Accelerate the purchase of the machinery and pumps.

“At least Sabah will have a surplus of local rice to reduce dependence on imported rice if things get worse. The Sabah Department of Agriculture can brief the Federal Government on this proposal. Similar actions could also be taken for other paddy fields throughout Malaysia,” he said.