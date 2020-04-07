Improve infrastructure to welcome tourists – Darell

PENAMPANG: Sabah should be making preparations and improving infrastructure in anticipation of the return of tourists, said Member of Parliament Datuk Darell Leiking.

This is what the RM200 million fund for 1,000 minor infrastructure projects in villages across Sabah announced by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal is for, he pointed out.

The former Minister of International Trade and Industry who was met at the central market in Donggongon yesterday said that the RM20 billion announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was also for the same purpose which is for some infrastructural repair work, and new things for Malaysia.

“This is the same as what Shafie announced but some people in Sabah questioned that. I support what Shafie is doing for Sabah because it also creates another impetus to make sure that our economy is ongoing and we are able to repair as well as develop infrastructure in the state.

“Imagine the tourism sites if we do not repair them. We should not wait until the tourists come. The biggest tourist arrivals for Sabah were from China and now they are recouping.

“By the time the world is in that stage, China nationals are ready to travel again be it for leisure or business. This is one of the things the Chief Minister foresees so we have to be ready,” he stressed.

Darell also said the projects are opportunities to generate economy and create job opportunities in the state but he cautioned the state government to be careful when awarding the contracts.

He said this when met after witnessing the handing over of face masks and disposal gloves to sellers at the central market and fish market in Donggongon yesterday.

When asked to comment on some people saying that the projects are for ‘cronies’, Darell who is also Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) deputy president replied, “Shafie is someone who is very concerned when it comes to the word crony. You must remember, he was sacked from Umno because he challenged the cronies. This is not what he wants, he will not want to have contracts given to cronies.

“If you do hear of any such occurrence… any YBs, ministers or Aduns giving out contracts to their cronies, you all should expose that regardless of whether they are in my party or not because that is what Shafie and I don’t want,” he stressed.

That is why in Penampang contracts are offered via open tender, said Darell, and this is done even though it caused some of his supporters to be angry and resented him.

“I had a lot of problems with that because today a lot of my supporters are angry with me. They question why I do not award them the contracts directly. I said no, that is why I fought against these people because of the direct award system,” he said, adding that the open tender system is actually an opportunity for the contractors to show how creative they are in costing.

People want direct award but this is something we have to stop in Sabah, stressed Darell.

On the issue of transparency in awarding the contracts, Darell said, “as long as we have the opportunity to observe how they award it, we will expose any wrongdoings. Even I will do it because this is not what the Chief Minister nor myself want and I do not think this is what the people of Sabah want.”