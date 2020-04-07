Kindergartens appeal to parents pay full fees

KOTA KINABALU: Private kindergarten operators are appealing to parents to pay full fees for March and April 2020 despite the Movement Control Order (MCO), so that they can continue to operate when the MCO is lifted.

Sabah Chinese Kindergarten Board Association (SCKBA) president Datuk Ir Chin Shu Ying said they had received quite a number of requests from their members to urge parents to continue paying the monthly fees during the MCO.

He said that while he understands that some families may also be affected economically by the MCO, it is wise that they discuss their difficulties and come up with a win-win solution for all, as no one has control over how the pandemic will go.

“It is important that parents, as well as kindergarten operators, adopt a sense of understanding and empathy towards one another during this time so that together we can overcome this difficult period.

“In this respect, the parents’ understanding of their financial obligation to pay the said monthly fees is most appreciated,” he said.

Chin said most kindergartens, especially those in private sectors, are smaller in size and have a higher operation cost, without any outside support and do not make much profit with most of them only have one to two months cash flow.

“Hence, the monthly fee charged is necessary for these kindergartens to sustain their operation and pay the teachers’ full salaries.”

Chin said it is unfortunate that most kindergartens are not entitled to the government’s Prihatin Economic Stimulus Package (ESP). Without the payment of monthly school fees, some kindergartens may have to close or lay off teachers.

“We hope the government will come out with more packages to help the SME and private enterprises, especially the private kindergarten, in the coming weeks. We also urge the State Government to consider giving a one-off grant of RM10,000 to all the private kindergartens registered with Education Department to help them to survive this difficult time,” he added.