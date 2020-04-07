KTS Trading donates disinfecting equipment to Bomba Bintangor

SIBU: KTS Trading Sdn Bhd has donated one mist blower and a backpack sprayer to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Bintangor today for disinfection purposes.

KTS Trading Sdn Bhd business development manager Kevin Lau presented the items to Bintangor Bomba Chief Nicholas Belulin at the offices of KTS Trading.

Lau said the company decided to donate the items upon a request from Bomba.

He revealed that the mist blower with a 13 litre capacity cost about RM700 and the backpack sprayer with a capacity of 16 litres cost about RM115.

He said the mist blower was mainly to be used outside while the backpack can be used both indoors and outdoors.

According to him, Sibu Health Office bought six units of mist blowers and Sibu Municipal Council had also bought three units for the disinfection of Central Market and quarantine areas.

“We had two hand sprayers before and we have been using these in our operations.

“Two is definitely not enough for us and since it is only a hand sprayer, it is quite slow. So, I hope with this contribution, it can speed up our work and we can cover more areas,” he said.

He said the operations were carried out in Meradong, Julau and Pakan.

“After this, we will work with the local authorities and other agencies for disinfection activities,” he said.

He also thanked KTS Trading Sdn Bhd for the contribution. Also present at the handing over was KTS Trading Sdn Bhd branch manager Yong Bee Kiek.