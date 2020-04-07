Labuan-Miri, KL-Miri flights reduced during MCO – Abdul Karim

KUCHING: The number of flights from Labuan to Miri have been reduced to three times a week during the Movement Control Order (MCO) while flights on the Kuala Lumpur-Miri-Kuala Lumpur route have been reduced to twice a week.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said that the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) had made this decision in line with the operations for the second phase of the MCO from Apr 1 to Apr 14.

“The flights from Labuan to Miri will be reduced to three times a week during the MCO, namely on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

“As for flights on the Kuala Lumpur-Miri-Kuala Lumpur route, they will reduced to twice a week, namely on Thursdays and Sundays,” Abdul Karim said in a press conference on daily updates concerning Covid-19.

Touching on the quarantining of Sarawakians coming into the state from overseas, West Malaysia, Sabah or Labuan, Abdul Karim said that a total of 285 Sarawakians have been placed in designated quarantine centres as persons-under-surveillance (PUS).

“In Kuching there are 86 Sarawakians being quarantined at the hotel at Hock Lee and 91 Sarawakians being quarantined at Rajah Court Dormani.

“In Miri, 68 Sarawakians are being quarantined at Mega Hotel while 34 Sarawakians are being quarantined at Somerset Hotel. In Limbang, six Sarawakians have been quarantined at Purnama Hotel,” he said.

When asked about the criteria for hotels to be designated as quarantine centres, Abdul Karim said that the PUS had to be given private rooms with private bathrooms.

“For now, that is what is being done for Sarawakians entering the state from overseas, West Malaysia, Sabah or Labuan. They will be placed in the designated quarantine centres at the entry point.

“For Sibu, they have other quarantine centres. Just that it is still in discussion about having a hotel designated as a quarantine centre in Sibu,” he said.

Meanwhile, when asked if Kuala Lumpur-Sibu flights would remain cancelled during the MCO, Abdul Karim said it would depend on the current situation.

“If the situation has improved, then we can see about reinstating the flights like how we allowed certain businesses to operate periodically during the MCO. If the situation gets worse, then control will be increased.

“We don’t want the situation to reach an Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) level. But for now, everything seems to be under control in Sarawak and we hope that it will stay that way,” he said.