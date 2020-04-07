MCO: Number of arrest in Sarawak rises to 35 since yesterday

KUCHING: The number of arrests in Sarawak during the Movement Control Order (MCO) increased to 35 during a 24-hour period recorded from 8am yesterday to 8am today.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said the number had increased compared to the same period on Monday, which recorded 26 arrests.

He revealed that Sibu recorded the highest number of arrests with eight individuals, followed by Kota Samarahan (7), Kuching (6), Padawan (5), Sarikei (4),Miri(3), Bintulu (1) and Julau (1).

“The total number of arrests during the last 24-hours was 35 and the total of arrests made so far stands at 487,” he said in a statement today.

Out of that total, 312 suspects had been charged in court.

“A total of 282 of the suspects pleaded guilty, while another 19 pleaded not guilty.

“Meanwhile, a total of 93 of the suspects were sentenced to imprisonment and fines while another 85 were fined,” he said.

Apart from that, he said there were also suspects who pleaded guilty and are still awaiting their probational report.