Sarawak PKR recommends sacking 12 branch leaders for undermining leadership

KUCHING: Sarawak Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) State Leadership Council has called for the sacking of a group of branch leaders, including Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How who heads its Stampin branch.

The council’s secretary Joshua Jabeng said in a statement today that they have submitted the names of the branch leaders to the party’s disciplinary committee for “working in collaboration with other parties to undermine the leadership of PKR.”

“In light of this, we are taking preemptive measures to report them and their supporters to the disciplinary board of PKR to recommend for their immediate sacking. Their exit from the party will strengthen the party which had been dogged by infighting since 2018,” he said.

See, when contacted by The Borneo Post, said he had no knowledge of the action the council was taking.

Besides See, Joshua identified the other branch leaders as Boniface Willy Tumek (Mas Gading), Baharuddin Mokhsen (Petra Jaya), Siah Sy Jen (Bandar Kuching), Jemree Sabli (Kota Samarahan), Cyril Langin (Serian), Yen Jebeni (Sri Aman), Nicholas Bawin Anggat (Lubok Antu), Vernon Albert Kedit (Betong), Hung Soon Kieng (Lanang), Abdul Raafidin Majidi (Sibu) and Kelvin @ Kilo Lutan (Bintulu).

He said a letter of dismissal would be issued by the PKR Secretary-General if the party agrees to terminate the membership of the branch leaders.

Joshua also revealed that the party memberships of Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin, Saratok MP Ali Biju and Selangau MP Baru Bian had been automatically terminated.

The trio left the party during the political imbroglio last month which saw the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government and the appointment of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the new prime minister.

Willie and Ali are now reportedly members of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, while Baru, who was the former PKR Sarawak chief, is an independent MP.