SDMC: Sago processing factories allowed to operate during MCO

KUCHING: The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has allowed sago processing factories to operate from 7am to 7pm during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

This was announced during a press conference on the daily update on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) today by Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who was deputising for Deputy Chief Minister and SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“All sago processing factories are allowed to operate from 7am to 7pm during the MCO,” Abdul Karim said.

This follows the announcement made yesterday (Apr 6) on the committee’s decision to allow vehicle workshops to operate twice a week during the MCO and the previous announcement on Apr 5 that hardware shops, shops selling agriculture input and shops selling spare parts for agriculture and industrial machinery could operate periodically.

Meanwhile, he noted that compliance during the MCO had risen to 96.3 per cent.

“As of Apr 6 in Sarawak, police arrested 35 people for violating the MCO while 51 people were charged in court. 12 individuals were jailed and 29 individuals were fined,” Abdul Karim stated.

He added that as of today, as many as 4,140 personnel from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) were operating during the MCO and were assisted by 681 personnel from the Malaysian Armed Forces, 397 personnel from Rela, 63 personnel from the Civil Defence Force (APM) and 79 personnel from the Police Volunteer Reserves.