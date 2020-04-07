SOP introduced for traders in Limbang to curb spread of Covid-19

LIMBANG: Limbang Divisional and District Disaster Management Committee has introduced a standard operating procedure (SOP) for traders here to comply with as part of the efforts to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

Limbang District Officer, who is also chairman of the committee, Superi Awang Said said under the SOP, grocery store operators are required to provide a mobile sink and hand wash liquid in front of their stores for their customers to wash their hands before and after entering their premises.

He said premises owners who are facing logistical difficulties can provide hand sanitiser as a replacement of the mobile sink and hand washing liquid.

“At the same time traders need to ensure that social distancing is complied with in the premises at all times and thus when necessary, they have to regulate the number of customers coming in at any one time depending on the sizes of their premises,” he told reporters here today.

Besides the disinfection works that are conducted by the district disaster management committee at the five foot way of the premises, Superi added traders will also have to do daily disinfection inside their premises every day.

He said the measure is important to ensure the health of the customers, business owners and their workers.

Superi said the SOP is among the improvement efforts that will be implemented in the district to ensure the business activities run smoothly and reduce the risk of infection.

He also said that disinfection operation is conducted every evening involving areas around Limbang town and its nearby areas including Tedungan and Medamit.

The operation is jointly carried out by the various agencies in Limbang including the district council, Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force, Health Department and Rela.