Taman Harmoni residents receive disinfectant liquid

SANDAKAN: The member of parliament for Sandakan, Vivian Wong Shir Yee has distributed disinfectant liquid to every family in Taman Harmoni People’s Housing Project (PPR), Mile 3 for them to disinfect their own houses.

PPR Taman Harmoni has been listed as the only Covid-19’s red zone in Sandakan for having five positive Covid-19 cases. Beginning last Saturday, residents of Taman Harmoni are not allowed to leave the residential area, and outsiders are not allowed to enter.

Following this development, the Sandakan MP office has collaborated with the Sandakan Fire and Rescue Department to disinfect public areas in Taman Harmoni.

“We understand the concern of the Health Department that Taman Harmoni is considered as high risk.

Families also live close to one another, so the infection chance is high here. Hence, Sandakan Parliament has initiated one programme with the Fire and Rescue Department, in which we are giving each family a gallon (four litres) of disinfectant liquid for them to wash and disinfect their own homes.

“The bomba will also disinfect public areas in Taman Harmoni, but this does not include the interior of their houses. So I call for cooperation from all residents in Taman Harmoni to make use of this time, to disinfect and clean their homes. We will also give hand gloves to the families so that they can do the cleaning process more effectively,” she said.

A total of 900 gallons had been distributed to all families in Taman Harmoni here, yesterday.

Vivian also donated five canopies, five tables, three fans, seven boxes of mineral water, two boxes of soft drinks and one box of Milo drink to the police personnel on duty at Taman Harmoni.

Meanwhile, Fire and Rescue Department Sandakan Zone chief, Martin Thomas, said nine fire and rescue personnel were involved in the disinfection process of public areas in Taman Harmoni.

He said the process was conducted manually with mist sprayer, and they will focus on places with frequent human interface.

“Taman Harmoni is the only residential area in which we had done disinfection process because it has been categorised as a red zone, and it is the only red zone in Sandakan district to date,” he said.

Martin thanked Vivian for her contribution of pump and disinfectant liquid to the Fire and Rescue Department. He also thanked other agencies involved in the programme including the Royal Malaysian Police, Health Ministry, District Health Office and Rela.