Tap into e-market, traders of Ramadan, Gawai bazaars encouraged

MIRI: The cancellation of Ramadan and Gawai bazaars this year is seen as the best decision to stop further spread of Covid-19.

The Sarawak government has decided that there would be no Ramadan and Gawai bazaar this year in view of the Movement Control Order (MCO) period being extended to April 14 and also the current uncertainties.

Nevertheless, the bazaar traders could look at the situation as an opportunity to explore doing business online, says Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

“I understand that this cancellation leaves a huge impact on small traders, but it is for our own good.

“Thus I advise Ramadan or Gawai bazaar traders to make preparations by considering other alternative means, including doing sales online.

“I’ve seen the ‘E-bazaar’ Facebook page, which is already activated and now, there are about 3,000 followers including me.

“Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) should also utilise the innovation hub available in every part of Sarawak to create a localised electronic marketplace (e-market) so that traders can send products for sale just like what is being done on Lazada or Shopee.

“Also, the features on e-wallet Sarawak Pay must also be expanded,” he said when met after distributing daily essential goods at the Miri Central Prison and also Kampung Padang Liku Batu 8 in Lambir near here yesterday.

Citing another example, Lukanisman said the online concept had been providing good incomes to those operating e-hailing and e-ride services.

Still, the parliamentarian reminded all that with regard to any dissatisfaction with any product or service obtained via online, the customer could lodge a complaint with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP).

Meanwhile, Miri Central Prison director Achon Tadeng said proper steps were being taken, including compulsory health checks on every personnel, to prevent the spread of the virus into the prison.

“In addition, every (newly) convicted prisoner would be quarantined and required to undergo thorough medical examination to prevent any infectious disease from being brought into the prison.

“In the event of any inmate exhibiting symptoms similar to those classified as Covid-19’s, the prison has the isolation and quarantine centres.

“Several initiatives are also implemented, including sanitisation throughout the prison areas to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Achon said the products made by the inmates would still be on sale as usual during the current MCO and they could be purchased online via the Prisons Department website (www.prison.gov.my).

Apart from Sarawak, Sabah, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Terengganu, Kelantan, Penang and Kedah have also cancelled their respective Ramadan bazaars this year.

