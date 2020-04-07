Ting: Status of 2020 edition of Sibu Open Track & Field Championship remains unclear

SIBU: The status of the 2020 edition of the two-day Sibu Open Track & Field Championship scheduled to be held in early September remains unclear, said Sibu Amateur Athletic Association (SAAA) secretary Ting Siew Nguong.

Ting said this was due to the Covid-19 pandemic which is wrecking havoc across the globe.

“We are still six months away and hopefully, by then, the situation will improve for us to proceed with the championship,” he added.

Ting said all options remain open and unless the health crisis takes a turn for a better in the weeks to come, otherwise the event might be scrapped.

Last week, SAAA called off its annual general meeting to decide on the championship due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) restrictions.

“Clearly, the situation is extremely disappointing for everyone involved in sports. But given the bigger picture and the terrible toll Covid-19 is taking worldwide, we need to look after the health of the athletes which is of utmost important.”

Sibu Open Track & Field is the biggest event of SAAA which had been held annually in the past years.

Over the years, the number of participants had increased from a mere 300 to the 2017 edition when it almost hit the 1,000-level.

However, last year, the number of athletes dropped to only 481 comprising of 35 teams vying for the RM17,000 due to the clash of dates and the emergence of several fun and charity runs that kept he runners busy.

With the Covid-19 pandemic showing no signs of backing off, Ting said it was still too early to decide whether teams from Peninsula Malaysia or Sabah can send their athletes for the championship this year.

“At this point of time, we are not in a position to say whether the meet will still be stage or how many teams will be coming to participate. We just hope for the best.”