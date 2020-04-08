63,092 benefit from RM300 special one-off aid – CM

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 63,092 people benefited from the special Covid-19 one-off assistance payment of RM300.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal said it involved payment of RM18,927,600.

At the same time, 1,818 students in West Malaysia benefited from the food assistance rendered by the State government.

The amount involved is RM874,100 and is distributed to the students through the Sabah -Kuala Lumpur Liaison Office.

The State government also provided an assistance of RM500,000 to Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS).

Similarly, the state government also provided RM200,015 as food aid for Person Under Investigation (PUI) who are being quarantined at centres around Sabah.

The State Government also gave a one-off assistance of RM500 to 134 Covid-19 patients which amounted to RM67,000.

It also provided a one-off assistance of RM500 to 15,713 household heads categorized under hardcore poor amounting to RM7,856,500.