83 M’sians, 15 Indonesians stranded in Indonesia arrive in Tawau

TAWAU: The Malaysian Maritime (Tawau Maritime Zone) and the Royal Malaysian Police (Tawau Marine Police) successfully escorted 83 Malaysians and 15 Indonesians stranded in Indonesia to enter Malaysia via Tawau waters yesterday morning.

Tawau Maritime Zone Director, Maritime Captain, Siva Kumar A / L Vengadasalam said the special integrated operation involved a Malaysian Maritime Patrol boat asset and a Tawau Marine Police Force boat to accompany the return of all the individuals involved who took a special ferry from Nunukan Island, Indonesia to Malaysia via Tawau.

According to him, the maritime and marine police patrol boats accompanied the ferry at about 9.30am from the Malaysia-Indonesia border, Sebatik Island to the Tawau Ferry Terminal and Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ).

They arrived at the ferry terminal at about 10.30am.

When they arrived at the terminal, they were all taken over by special personnel to undergo the COVID-19 screening and sanitation process, which included the Sabah State Department of Health (JKNS), Department of Civil Defence Malaysia (APM), Department of Malaysian Volunteers (RELAs) and PDRMs.

All agencies were coordinated under the management of the Tawau District Disaster Management Centre (PKOB) in matters pertaining to COVID-19 quarantine centres throughout the Tawau District.

“They will all be taken to the Teachers Institute (IPG) Balung in Tawau on a special vehicle provided by the Tawau District PKOB chaired by the Tawau Municipal Council (MPT) president for the 14-day quarantine process,” he said.