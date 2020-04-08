Abdul Karim: No new Covid-19 clusters anticipated in Sarawak, situation under control

KUCHING: Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah believes that there will be no more big clusters in Sarawak that would result in an outbreak in Covid-19 like the tabligh and church gatherings due to the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Abdul Karim said the enforcement of the MCO in the state has been quite successful, with a compliance rate of 96.5 per cent and extra precautions taken by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“I think the situation in Sarawak is under control. I believe we will not have anymore clusters like the tabligh and the church gatherings because of the MCO. So far there have been no such gatherings in the state,” said Karim.

He was deputising for Deputy Chief Minister and Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas at a press conference regarding daily updates on Covid-19 today.

He added that even for funerals, strict procedures by the Health Department must also be adhered to, such as only allowing immediate family members to attend them, and even then they must wear face masks and take other precautionary measures set by the department.

Asked about the possibility of an Enhance Movement Control Order (EMCO) in the state, Karim said there were no plans for one yet.

“If we look at the trend now, it is not spreading that fast because of the MCO. I believe we will not go up to that level.

“This is because an area or a building complex with an EMCO in place would cause great inconvenience to the people there – people would not be able to go in or out of the building or area,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said more disinfecting operations will be carried out in Kota Samarahan following the district being classified as a Red Zone today, with 42 positive cases.

“I was told that disinfecting operations will be intensified there because four suspected clusters have been identified there,” he said.

Karim assured that the situation in Kota Samarahan was still under control as the people of the district have shown a high compliance to the MCO, and those involved in the suspected clusters since yesterday have been going for health screenings.

On that note, he said the SDMC will be providing additional Covid-19 test kits for Kota Samarahan screening centres.

“In the (SDMC) meeting today we also discussed adding more test kits for Kota Samarahan,” he said.