Awang Tengah cleared safe from Covid-19 for now, will continue with self-quarantine

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan has tested negative for Covid-19, but will remain in self-quarantine until after his home surveillance order ends on April 10.

His press secretary Saiful Bahari revealed that Awang Tengah’s test result came back negative yesterday (April 7).

“Though he tested negative, he will remain in self-quarantine until April 10, and work from home.

“He is still chairing the Sarawak Food Supply Network subcommittee from home, communicating with others and coordinating matters related to food aid parcel supply distribution during this Movement Control Order (MCO) period,” said Saiful.

All those who had attended the food supply network sub-committee meeting at Wisma Bapa Malaysia on March 27 have been placed under self-quarantine.

The directive was given by the State Health Department after it was discovered that one of those attending the meeting had tested positive with Covid-19.

Apart from Awang Tengah, other committee members who attended the meeting included Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industry Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Naroden Majais and Deputy State Secretary Datu Dr Sabariah Putit.

Fatimah had announced on her Facebook account and in her WhatsApp group for the local media fraternity that her Covid-19 tests had come back negative.

Fatimah said she received the news regarding the negative test results from a doctor at Sarawak General Hospital while she was in a teleconference meeting with the State Disaster Management Committee.