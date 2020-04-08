Barbed wire fencing to facilitate EMCO monitoring

IPOH: Barbed wire fencing installed at Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) operation areas is aimed at facilitating a more systematic monitoring of people movement by the armed forces and police.

Army chief General Tan Sri Ahmad Hasbullah Mohd Nawawi said an effective control of people movement is important to curb the spread of Covid-19 virus.

“We are putting up the fencing at critical areas and its implementation should be seen as the level of seriousness in a certain area.

“Imagine what the situation is like if we only place cones and 30 people who are virus carriers ran out of the building, the outbreak impact to other people would be very grave,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after visiting Op Penawar site with Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain in Jalan Tambun here today.

So far, four areas have been listed under EMCO, namely Sungai Lui in Hulu Langat, Selangor; Simpang Renggam Johor; Menara City One, Selangor Mansion as well as Malayan Mansion in Kuala Lumpur and they have all been fenced with barbed wire.

In this regard, Ahmad Hasbullah said the roles of the armed forces and police in road blocks are subject to the orders of the government.

“Armed forces and police personnel have their own functions in MCO operation. For the time being, the army has been ordered to assist police in implementing MCO,” he said. – Bernama