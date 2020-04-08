Class E, F contractors frustrated over unpaid claims for PPRT works — Entri

KUCHING: Class E and F contractors in Sarawak involved in repairing houses under the Housing Programme for the Hardcore Poor (PPRT) have expressed frustration over unpaid claims for works done, said a former assistant minister Datuk Sylvester Entri Muran.

He said these small-time contractors are also equally frustrated that the federal government seemed to have overlooked their plight when it announced the Covid-19 economic stimulus package under both the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) and Prihatin Package for SMEs.

“It has come to my knowledge that there are 279 Class E and Class F contractors who have unpaid claims amounting to RM7,605,707.43 for works done under PPRT projects implemented in the year 2018-2019.

“They have spent their own money to complete the projects – certified satisfactory by the entrusted government agencies – and yet have not been paid a single sen by the government authority. They have suffered financially to recover their capital, pay their suppliers and workers, and earning little from small projects under Class E/F contractors,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

Entri added: “Worst of all, under the BPN, some or all of them might not be eligible to receive assistance, as their records with the Inland Revenue Board may indicate they do not meet the set criteria.”

He said the sufferings of these contractors began even before the Covid-19 pandemic began, when they were not paid for satisfactory completion of the projects.

With their plight seemingly ignored by the government, they do not know how else to voice their difficulties and hardships in recovering monies they had spent, he added.

“The projects were coordinated by Felcra Berhad under the Ministry of Rural Development. Felcra Berhad is the organisation responsible for the payment of contractors’ claims for work done, completed and certified by the respective district office/technical staff in the respective districts in Sarawak.

“These contractors had spent their own money for the capital to undertake these projects. They are small contractors and the projects were awarded to them based on lots cast by the respective Residents,” he said.

Entri, a former assemblyman for Marudi, stressed that these contractors pay their taxes, renewal fees for licences, training fees to upgrade their skills and knowledge and other related matters.

He also said they did not dare to make any noise for fear they would be barred from future participation in government projects.

“The government, either state or federal, must take the responsibility to assist these small contractors to recover their unpaid claims for works done. It is really unfair for them to not be paid on time when they have completed their projects as scheduled.

“If the projects were not completed on time, they would be charged a penalty. In this scenario, can these contractors surcharge the government for the delay and negligence in not paying them on time and within a specific period?”

Entri urged the government to find ways and means to settle the unpaid claims of these small contractors, especially as they might even be deprived of the chance to receive aid under the government’s economic stimulus package.