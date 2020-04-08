Companies and organisations present contributions to JPBN, local authorities

KUCHING: Various organisations and companies came forward to present contributions to the state government through the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) and local authorities.

These contributions came in the form of cash as well as personal protective equipment (PPE) and were received by Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah at Wisma Bapa yesterday.

Among the companies, organisations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that contributed cash donations for the state government totalling RM10.9 million were Yayasan Sarawak, Weida Group of Companies, Cahaya Mata Sarawak Berhad (CMS), Ta Ann Group of Companies, Naim Group of Companies, Solid Oil Palm Plantations Sdn Bhd and Sarawak Chamber of Commerce.

The local authorities that received the cash donations amounting to RM300,000 from Weida Group were Kuching South City Council, Kuching North City Commission, Padawan Municipal Council, Kota Samarahan Municipal Council, Sibu Municipal Council and Miri City Council.

Meanwhile, Chec Construction (Malaysia), which is a subsidiary of engineering giant China Harbour Engineering Co Ltd, donated an assortment of PPE to JPBN to assist in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the PPE donated were 5,000 isolation gowns; 1,000 medical goggles; 50,000 face masks; and 1,000 surgical gowns.

Also present was Deputy State Secretary Datu Abu Bakar Marzuki.