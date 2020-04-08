Covid-19: Kota Samarahan, Sepang latest to be classified as red zones in Malaysia

KUCHING: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has now classified Kota Samarahan as one of the new Covid-19 red zones in the country after recording more than 41 cases.

The other new Covid-19 red zone is Sepang in Selangor.

A graphic on MOH’s Facebook page showed Kota Samarahan has 42 cases while Sepang now has 46 cases.

Kota Samarahan is the second district in Sarawak after Kuching to be designated as a red zone.

A red zone is a district which has reported more than 40 Covid-19 cases. There are now 23 red zones in the country.

Other red zones in the country are Petaling, Hulu Langat, Gombak and Klang (Selangor), Cheras, Kepong, Lembah Pantai and Titiwangsa (Kuala Lumpur), Batu Pahat, Johor Bahru, Kluang (Johor), Hilir Perak and Kinta (Perak), Seremban (Negeri Sembilan), Kota Bharu (Kelantan), Jerantut (Pahang), Jasin (Melaka), Putrajaya (Federal Territory) and Tawau (Sabah)

As of yesterday (April 7), a total of 3,963 Covid-19 cases had been recorded nationwide with 63 deaths of which 12 are in Sarawak.

MOH in the Facebook posting urged Malaysians to continue to stay at home, practise social distancing and maintain good hygiene practices to stop Covid-19 from spreading.