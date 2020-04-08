Covid-19: Number of fully-recovered patients surpasses number of new cases in Malaysia today

PUTRAJAYA: The Covid-19 situation in the country has shown an overwhelming improvement when the number of patients who have fully recovered and discharged today, which stood at 166, surpassed the number of new positive cases.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said as at noon today, 156 new positive cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Malaysia, bringing the total to 4,119.

“The cumulative number of fully recovered and discharged patients was 1,487, which is 36.1 per cent of the total number of cases,” he told the daily press conference on the Covid-19 situation, at the Ministry of Health here today.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said two more deaths were reported today, bringing the death toll due to Covid-19 in the country so far to 65.

“The 64th victim (Case 2,903) was a local woman, aged 58, with a history of diabetes and hypertension. She was admitted to the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital, Seremban, on March 30, and was pronounced dead at 3.20 pm yesterday.

“The 65th victim (Case 1,906) was a Pakistani man, aged 69, with a history of diabetes and had also attended the tabligh gathering in Sri Petaling. The man was treated at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital from March 22 but died at 9.30 am today,” he said.

He also noted that 76 positive Covid-19 patients were currently in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 45 of them required respiratory aid.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham also rapped certain people who still engaged in activities that were disallowed during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, including visiting their relatives’ houses.

“They include those who are unhealthy and who should observe home/self-quarantine. The 64th victim, for example, had joined several others to travel to two states despite the MCO being in force since March 18.

“It is also found that there is an increase in the number of vehicles on the road. We are worried that the non-compliance of the MCO would result in the increase of positive Covid-19 cases,” he said.

Taking the current situation into consideration, he said the ministry urged the public to continue complying with the MCO as it was the most vital step to break the chain of Covid-19 infection. – Bernama