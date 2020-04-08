Covid-19: Number of fully-recovered patients surpasses number of new cases in Malaysia today

PUTRAJAYA: The Covid-19 situation in the country has shown an overwhelming improvement when the number of patients who have fully recovered and discharged today, which stood at 166, surpassed the number of new positive cases.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said as at noon today, 156 new positive cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Malaysia, bringing the total to 4,119.

“The cumulative number of fully recovered and discharged patients was 1,487, which is 36.1 per cent of the total number of cases,” he told the daily press conference on the Covid-19 situation, at the Ministry of Health here today. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —