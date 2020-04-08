Covid-19 sub-cluster detected in Rembau

PUTRAJAYA: Health authorities have detected a Covid-19 sub-cluster in Rembau, Negeri Sembilan, that is linked to the tabligh gathering in Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur, from Feb 28 to March 1, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the new cluster comprised staff of a school as well as people in several localities in the district, namely Pedas, Pilin, Kundur and Batu Hampar.

As of noon today, 27 people have been identified as Covid-19 positive, and two of them are under treatment in intensive care, he said.

“This cluster came to light when Covid-19 tests turned up positive for several teachers of a school.

“The virus is believed to have spread at a meeting at the school that was attended by the index case (Case No. 448) who was a participant at the Sri Petaling gathering,” he told the daily press conference on Covid-19 update, here, today.

He said the teachers and staff of the school who tested positive for the coronavirus had infected their family members as well as other villagers, resulting in a third generation spread.

“An investigation revealed that there have been visits to the houses of unwell relatives even during the Movement Control Order period,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that new infections from the Italy cluster have raised the number of infections to 41 while the infections from a Kuching church gathering cluster have seen an increase of 24 cases; the tabligh cluster, 25 cases and the Bandar Baru Bangi wedding dinner cluster, two cases.

On the 69 sporadic cases detected, he said there is a possibility these are infections from the community.

“The chances are the cases contacted the virus from the community. We have multiple clusters here, so it is possible that the 69 cases got the infection from the community,” he said. – Bernama