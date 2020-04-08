DUBS laments extended MCO might affect businesses

KUCHING: Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Chamber (DUBS) supports the economic stimulus packages announced by federal and state governments during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

However, its president Datu Abang Helmi Ikhwan expressed his concern that the MCO extension would affect the business of more than 3,500 registered members.

He thus outlined several suggestions to the state and federal governments in solving the issue.

“We request that the RM600 per month for each employee under the state government’s Wages Subsidy Programme be made available also to Bumiputera micro, small and medium enterprises in tourism, restaurants and food stalls, and food catering businesses whose sales have been slashed by more than 30 per cent within six months.

“The estimated total subsidy should be RM30 million,” he said in a statement received here on Monday.

He also suggested that DUBS be allowed to issue supporting letters to the applicants to

enable fast approval and withdrawal.

For the federal government, he suggested that the monthly subsidy be increased by 50 per cent.

Fore the Sarawak Micro Credit Scheme, Helmi suggested that the repayments should only be made after six months and that the approval and withdrawal should be made easier without any ‘heavy documentations’.

The DUBS’ supporting letters should be considered during the approval and withdrawal processes.

“Many of our members operate in premises rented from the private sector, which is a

burden during this difficult time since they are not allowed to operate.

“We appeal to the state government to provide rental subsidy for at least six months.

“Approval and payment should be made immediately upon receiving the supporting letters from DUBS.”

For the federal government, Abang Helmi suggested that Bank Negara Malaysia would reduce the interest rate for its Special Relief Fund to not more than two per cent a year with repayment to be made six months after the date of approval.

“To strategise their businesses, employers should also be allowed to conduct retrenchments and unpaid leaves.

“Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) should also play a role in the handling of the Micro Credit Scheme, and that any loans should be made available immediately with DUBS’ supporting letters.

“Outstanding payments should be made as fast as possible to consultants and contractors in order to lower the operation costs suffered by businesses due to the MCO,” he added.