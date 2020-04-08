Economists: Prihatin stimulus for SMEs widely welcomed

KUCHING: Analysts laud the government’s additional stimulus of RM10 billion announced on Monday by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin targeted to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as to ensure that two-thirds of the Malaysian workforce continue to retain their jobs.

This RM10 billion adds on to the existing RM250 billion Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package, bringing the total stimulus packages to RM260 billion or 17.3 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The latest additional measures are mainly allocated to the wage subsidy scheme amounting to RM7.9 billion, while the remaining RM2.1 billion will be allocated to the Prihatin Special Grant for all SMEs that qualify.

The team at Affin Hwang investment Bank Bhd (AffinHwang Capital) yesterday that the additional RM10 billion will provide some assistance to the SMEs, which represent 98.5 per cent of the business population and contribute to 38.3 per cent of GDP and make up 66.2 per cent of total employment in 2018.

“By economic sectors, based on statistics from the association, bulk of the SME businesses are in the services sector (23.9 per cent of GDP) primarily in wholesale and retail trade, with majority of SME employment of about 62.3 per cent in the services sector,” it said yesterday.

“As wholesale and retail trade, food and beverages and accommodation account for 63.9% of the SMEs in the services sector, the expected slowdown in consumer spending and decline in tourist arrivals and receipts will likely impact and dampen the business activity of these SMEs in the near to medium term.

“With the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) due to Covid-19, and if it continues, many SME businesses in the services sector, which are considered non-essential, may be impacted and likely to experience cashflow problems further.”

Researchers at Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) viewed the deployment of additional measures as “wisely,” as around 907,065 registered business establishments are categorised as SMEs.

“Funds injected would be able to trickle down to a wider population base and reaching the final beneficiary at a faster rate,” it explained in a separate note.

AmBank Research’s chief economist Anthony Dass saw that without these additional measures, even if the MCO is lifted, demand is expected to be weak for some time due to travel aversion and social distancing.

“Not every small business is equipped to survive this downturn,” Dass said in his notes. “The drop in consumer and corporate spending will intensify the adverse chain reaction that will fuel the collapse of micro businesses, especially the younger and smaller businesses due to their highly vulnerable situation.

“Generally, the older and larger small businesses are more likely to withstand an economic crisis. Exports will stay weak from lockdowns. Commodity prices will be soft.

“And because small businesses contribute disproportionately to job loss during recessions, policy responses are necessary. Many SME businesses have been forced to close their doors, and some may not reopen. Apart from revenue loss, they will be impacted by poor credit standings.”

Thus, with the additional measures plus the increasing focus on micro businesses which make up a big share of the SMEs, the economist said support would more likely help reduce bankruptcies and bad loans.

“There could be some relief on job losses which remain a major concern although these are expected to vary considerably according to the age and size of the small businesses,” he added.