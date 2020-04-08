‘Focus on digital economy proven to be vital under MCO’

MIRI: The state government’s focus on a digital economy has proven to be very relevant and vital under the movement control order (MCO), said Sarawak Chamber of Bumiputera Entrepreneurs (DUBS) Miri secretary Abdul Razak Joni.

He said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s vision of having Sarawakians in all sectors, including traders, turning to digitalisation has helped many.

He explained that petty traders are not allowed to operate their stalls during the MCO, however going digital has given them the opportunity to continue earning a living.

They included traders from the Saberkas night market and Wireless Walk Miri, as well as small and medium enterprises.

“Many Bumiputera food and drinks operators are now turning to online marketing and using delivery service companies to sell their products to the customers now, and (likely) during the upcoming Ramadan month,” Abdul Razak said yesterday.

He said they were using platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, as well as Telegram.

However, he said the government needed to invest in better internet connection, especially for rural areas. When contacted, Wireless Walk Miri trader Misiah Bujang said she has been selling her local cakes and food online during the MCO.

“Thank God, it helps me to earn some money now, including during the upcoming fasting month.

“I will promote my products online for customers living around Miri,” she said.

Misiah explained that she uses a food delivery company to pick up and deliver the items through cash on delivery with transportation charges.