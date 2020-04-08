Gazette a Tawau hotel as quarantine centre call

TAWAU: Commanding officer of the 516 Regiment of the Territorial Army for East Coast, Brigadier General Tan Sri Datuk Liew Yun Fah (JP) has urged the state government via the Sabah Covid-19 Command Centre to gazette at least one hotel in Tawau as a quarantine centre to receive persons under investigation (PUIs), especially for Tawau students who are returning home from studying abroad.

Liew said it would be a very good initiative to have at least one gazetted hotel in Tawau to allow Tawau students who are returning home from studying abroad the option to stay in the selected Health Ministry-sanctioned hotel at their own expense instead of the designated quarantine centres.

“They are still young and their parents are still worried about them. It will be convenient for parents to visit their children at the hotel in accordance with the standard operating procedures.

He told reporters this after receiving many complaints and suggestions from parents here.

“Thus, I hope the state government through the Malaysian National Security Council and the Tawau Municipal Council can take this matter seriously and take immediate action on it,” Liew added.

The State Government has gazetted six premises, including three hotels in Kota Kinabalu as quarantine centres to receive PUIs.

State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong said the gazetted premises are the Malaysian Health Ministry Training Institute (ILKKM) at Bukit Padang, Akademi Bomba Sepanggar, Kota Kinabalu Polytechnic, Monaco Boutique Hotel at Sadong Jaya, Ming Garden Hotel & Residences and Pan Borneo Hotel in Putatan.

Monaco Boutique Hotel at Sadong Jaya has all its 40 single and family rooms, equipped with beds, mattresses, study tables, chairs, air-conditioning, WiFi, bathrooms and toilets, occupied by PUIs.

The services provided at the hotel, he said, are health status check, psychosocial support and medical services that would be carried out according to schedules. Meals are provided.

Ming Garden Hotel & Residences and Pan Borneo Hotel in Putatan have yet to be in operation.