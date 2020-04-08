KPDNHEP S’wak on the lookout for those selling overpriced face masks

KUCHING: A team from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sarawak conducted a check on a premises at Jalan Song here for allegedly selling overpriced face masks.

KPDNHEP Sarawak enforcement section chief Hanizam Kechek said during the operation, a notice under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 was issued to the premise owner to enable further investigation to be conducted.

“If the premises is found to be selling the face masks above the ceiling price, action can be taken against them under Section 11 of the same Act,” he said in a press statement today.

KPDNHEP Sarawak urged individuals or business owners to not take advantage of the Movement Control Order (MCO) by unreasonably hiking the prices of their goods.

“We will continue to carry out our checks from time to time to ensure that the users will be able to buy items at a reasonable price,” said Hanizam.

He also advised the public to practise social distancing and not resort to panic buying as all of the essential items are still sufficient.

Meanwhile, Hanizam said KPDNHEP Sarawak has conducted checks on a total of 12,981 business premises between January 1 and April 7.

He added that a total of 387 cases were recorded, involving a total seizure of about RM2.4 million and compounds worth RM71,150 were issued.

“Out of the total cases, 212 cases fall under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 involving a total seizure of RM17,689.27 and compounds of RM37,500,” said Hanizam.

He added that a total of 35 profiteering notices have been issued since Jan 1, including 15 which were issued during the MCO period since March 18 to date.

Since the start of the MCO, KPDNHEP Sarawak has received a total of 165 complaints from the public, out of which 59 complaints involved face masks and hand sanitisers.

The public can also lodge complaints by calling their hotline at 1-800-886-800, via their ‘e-aduan’ portal at http://e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my or Whatsapp them directly at 019-2794317.

In Sarawak, the public can also call their district operations room at the following Kuching (082-466052), Sri Aman (083-323836), Sarikei (084-657751), Sibu (084-329202), Kapit (084-799678), Bintulu (086-332176), Miri (085-412862), Limbang (085-217414), Mukah (084-872726) and Lawas (085-283650) between 8am to 6pm daily.