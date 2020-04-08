KTS Group donates 230 packs of food to needy in Matunggong

KOTA KINABALU: KTS Group has donated 230 packs of food to the needy in Matunggong.

Most of these families are from the hardcore poor group and many of them are suffering from Thalaessemia.

The food aid of 230 bags of rice (10kg), 230 bags of Mee Daddy and 900 packs of biscuits was handed over to Chief Minister’s Private Secretary Francis Au by KTS Trading Sabah area operation manager Wong Kee Mee at the Pusat Pentadbiran Negeri Sabah today.

Also present was KTS Trading Sabah area senior office manager Paul Hii.

Every family will receive a packet of rice, a packet of Mee Daddy and four packs of biscuits.