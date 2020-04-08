Lahad Datu BSN allows five customers at a time

LAHAD DATU: The Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) branch here operates in accordance with Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Its officer, Md Yahya Salleh said BSN here starts its daily operation from 9am to 3pm except for weekend.

Md Yahya said on April 6, about 50 customers came and the number increased to 70 on Tuesday both at the counter and ATM machines.

“We are expecting that number of customer to increase.

“We are operating according to SOP in which we only allow five customers to enter the premises at one time and practise social distancing.

“We also sanitize our lobby as well as machines every two hours,” he said, adding that the increase in customers was due to Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) distribution.

According to Md Yahya, police and Malaysian Armed Forces members also came to control the situation and they really appreciated the help as their assistance plays an important role.

He said members of public should be aware of information or changes on the official web and social media site.

“Please, only get information from official website or social media site and do not easily trust any news or information from dubious sources.

“We also hope that irresponsible party will stop spreading fake news or information that will only cause panic,” he added.