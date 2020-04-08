Lawyers: We too have been hard hit by MCO

KUCHING: The Movement Control Order (MCO), which entered its 21st day yesterday, has affected nearly all layers of society including legal practitioners.

Criminal defence lawyer Roger Chin when contacted by Utusan Borneo said the MCO has affected his income as all trials have been postponed.

“My clients would usually pay their legal fees a week before trial, but are now postponing payment because all trials are postponed due to the MCO.

“My other comrades have also been unable to earn any income during this time,” he said, adding that declining crime rates during the MCO has also contributed to the lack of his legal services being sought.

Chin also said that even though he had received several calls from potential

clients regarding their criminal cases, he had difficulty in meeting with them due to travel constraints brought about by the MCO.

Meanwhile, National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK) Sarawak lawyer Hani Iryani said some of her clients refused to pay for legal services at this time.

“Some have even applied for payment in instalments,” she said, adding this has led her to have to dip into her savings to survive during the MCO.

Commenting on the handling of cases in court, she said that Covid-19 is a serious pandemic that puts people at risk when they are out in public and crowded places.

“In court, we meet a lot of people from the police stations, prisons and so on. You don’t know if they are healthy or not,” she said.

Concurring with Chin and Hani, lawyer Francis Teron, who handles civil and criminal cases, said many cases of property transfers and rights claims had been postponed.

“Now that all the services have been stopped, as a lawyer and employer with a law firm, I have to figure out ways to look after the welfare of my employees and at the same time, save the law firm,” he said.

Similarly, criminal lawyer Abdul Rahman Mohd Hazmi said he is still paying the salaries and allowances of his support staff despite not currently handling any cases.

“In my case, I still have to pay my workers’ allowance as well as pay my debts, bills and rental of the firm.

“In fact, I have just moved my firm to a new location and have renovation costs to

bear.

“Now, I have to use my savings to survive the MCO,” he said.