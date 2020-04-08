Lotus Curry House offers free roti canai to frontliners during MCO (Video)

KUCHING: Lotus Curry House at Jalan Ang Cheng Ho here is offering frontliners free roti canai starting today until the end of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Its manager Harvinder Kaur said that it was to show support to the frontliners like policemen, armed forces personnel, nurses and fire fighters.

“It’s just something good we’re doing for the frontliners because as you know, they’re working very hard. It’s just a nice thing to do for them. They can come whenever, get some food,” she said when met this morning.

Asked on how many packets of food that the eatery is giving away a day, Harvinder said she was unsure as it was just the first day.

She, however, gave a ballpark figure of around 100 packets.

Harvinder said the frontliners can collect the food daily until April 14 but if the MCO is extended, then the eatery will follow suit.

She also said the eatery is open for take-away and delivery from 7am to 6.30pm.

Asked on the business operation during the MCO, she said they were open except for last week which was to give a break to the staff.

The eatery employs three staff, and the menu item was reduced to prevent wastage.

During the MCO, Harvinder said business was a bit quiet, and hoped that business will pick up once the MCO is over.

She said the eatery, which is a branch of another restaurant in Petaling Jaya in Kuala Lumpur, was opened for business in May last year.

As she is from Kuala Lumpur. Harvinder said she would usually return to Kuala Lumpur once a month but could not do so during the MCO.

“I’m from KL and my husband is a local here. We’ve asked our son who is studying in KL to come back to Kuching,” she added.

Harvinder said she sent WhatsApp messages to inform people about the free food for frontliners at the eatery.

The MCO was imposed on March 18 and is expected to end on April 14.