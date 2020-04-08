Many go to Youth and Sports Complex to be checked for Covid-19

KUCHING: Since designated as a centre for Covid-19 screening in the city, the Youth and Sports Complex here was never short of visitors as many members of the public went there to get themselves screened for Covid-19.

This shows that people are beginning to be aware of the pandemic and concerned about being infected by the disease.

Those with symptoms and fever are encouraged to undergo screening there.

An observation by Utusan Borneo yesterday revealed that those who came to the complex were observing safety measures by practising social distancing and using face masks.

To ease congestion, the screening centre has two sections or zones – special tents for those showing symptoms and fever and another section for those with no symptoms of the disease.

Before this, the Covid-19 screening centre in Kuching was at the Sarawak General Hospital before it was transferred to the Youth and Sports Complex on March 21 which is open from 8am to 5pm.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also chairman of the State Disaster Management Committee, during a visit to the centre recently urged those with symptoms of fever, cough, difficulty in breathing and flu to go to the complex to seek medical advice on their condition.

To reduce the risk and preventing congestions at the hospital, the state government has also opened a Respiratory Clinic at Stadium Perpaduan here.

The clinic provides free screening for people with cough, colds and fever and other respiratory problems and is open from 8am to 5pm, Mondays to Fridays.