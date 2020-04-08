MCO compliance level in Sarawak is 96.5 pct, says S’wak Police Commissioner

KUCHING: The Movement Control Order (MCO) compliance level in Sarawak has reached 96.5 per cent, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail.

He also said between 8am on April 7 and 8am today, police have arrested a total of 25 suspects under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the local Infected Areas) Regulations 2020.

“Since the start of the MCO on March 18, a total of 383 suspects have been charged in court,” said Aidi when contacted today.

In total, he said a total of 512 suspects have been arrested.

Within the same 24 hour period yesterday, Aidi said police arrested a total of 35 suspects who have flouted the MCO.

As of yesterday, a total 4,140 police personnel are on duty during this MCO period, he added.

They are assisted by 1,220 personnel from the Armed Forces (681), People’s Volunteer Corp (397), Civil Defence Force (63) and Police Volunteer Reserve (79).