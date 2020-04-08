Mida warns MCO-approved companies to adhere to conditions

KUALA LUMPUR: Companies receiving the green light to operate during the nationwide Movement Control Order (MCO) period have been urged to strictly adhere to the imposed conditions or face possible revocation of their approval, said the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida).

Mida, an agency under the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) had laid out 10 compulsory step-by-step conditions for approved companies to abide by.

First, companies should reduce the number of employees to a minimum or by at least 50 per cent of the current or registered employees for this period of the MCO.

“Secondly, companies are required to fulfill the demand and need of the domestic market for the products and services,” Mida said in its tweet, yesterday.

Thirdly, companies are required to submit to Miti the list of employees (Name and Identity Card Number) involved during this MCO period and to ensure their movement are limited to the journey between factory and home.

Fourthly, companies are needed to prepare body temperature scanner equipment and to take the daily temperature of each employee at the entrance of the factory/premise.

“The daily temperature readings are to be recorded and filed for reference,” it said, adding that companies need to immediately contact the nearest Health Department or government hospital if employee’s body temperature above normal.

“Employees to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 preventive measures as issued and updated by the Ministry of Health from time to time,” said Mida.

Other than that, companies must provide hand sanitiser at all entrances of the factory /premise and all other related areas within the factory/ premise as well as ensure the use of face mask by each employee.

According to Mida, companies must carry out sanitation/disinfection process at the factory/premise before each shift or before the start of its operation every day.

“The sanitation and cleaning process should be carried out three times a day especially in common areas such as lobbies, elevators, cafeterias, meeting rooms, prayer room, factory bus/workers’ transport and any indoor recreation centre,” it said.

Meanwhile, companies must ensure that factory bus/workers’ transport is disinfected every time before use.

“Companies must ensure and implement best-practices guidelines on social distancing especially at the production facility (production floor), cafeteria/canteen; meeting rooms; and multipurpose hall,” it said, adding that companies are responsible for the medical cost and disinfecting the factory premise in the event that an employee is found to be infected with Covid-19.

“Government stresses that the exemption can be cancelled and revoked if the company is found to not comply with the conditions. Government has the right to amend the conditions depending on the situation,” said Mida. — Bernama