More public areas, house sanitised by agencies in fight against Covid-19 in Kuching

KUCHING: Sanitisation works to curb the spread of Covid-19 were carried out by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in four public places and one house belonging to a Covid-19 patient in Kota Samarahan today.

The works were carried out at Surau Darul Amin, at Kampung Semariang Jaya followed by the Bintawa Hawker Centre, Bintawa Wet Market and the Third Mile bazaar.

At Surau Darul Amin, sanitisation works were carried out inside and outside the surau, encompassing about 600 square metres with the help of eight Bomba personnel and three representatives from the Ministry of Health.

In Bintawa, the operation involves a total of 10 Bomba personnel, four from the People’s Volunteer Corp and three representatives from the Ministry of Health covering an area of 800 square metres.

At the Third Mile bazaar, ten blocks of shophouses were doused in sanitiser, with a total of 3,000 square metres disinfected. Eight Bomba personnel were involved in the cleaning process.

Personnel from the various areas’ respective district councils also participated in the operation.

At the house which belonged to a Covid-19 patient, the sanitisation works were carried out by five Bomba personnel at 2pm.

Since March 30, sanitisation works were carried out at 25 public markets, two supermarkets, 19 places of worship, 15 government buildings, eight housing areas, 11 public gathering areas, five buses and one hotel.