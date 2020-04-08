Now’s not time for politicking, says PKR Petra Jaya chief on call for his sacking

KUCHING: Sarawak Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Petra Jaya branch chief Baharuddin Mokhsen has chided the party’s State Leadership Council secretary Joshua Jabeng for politicking during a time when the country is in crisis.

He said Joshua showed a lack of awareness that the country is in the midst of battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I wish not to elaborate further on the statement by Joshua and the actions that Joshua says that the party’s leadership council will take as everybody knows this now is not the right time to be talking about such things,” he said when contacted today.

He said that he would wait for the party’s disciplinary committee to call him and he will give his explanation, adding that it was up to the committee to decide whether he should be fired from the party or not.

“Should me and the other branch leaders mentioned in Joshua’s statement be fired, the party’s disciplinary committee must also state reasons as to why we are fired from the party,” he said.

On Tuesday, Joshua said that the PKR State Leadership Council has recommended the sacking of a group of branch leaders, including Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How who heads its Stampin branch.

Joshua said in a statement that they have submitted the names of the branch leaders to the party’s disciplinary committee for “working in collaboration with other parties to undermine the leadership of PKR.”

Besides Baharuddin and See, Joshua identified the other branch leaders as Boniface Willy Tumek (Mas Gading), Siah Sy Jen (Bandar Kuching), Jemree Sabli (Kota Samarahan), Cyril Langin (Serian), Yen Jebeni (Sri Aman), Nicholas Bawin Anggat (Lubok Antu), Vernon Albert Kedit (Betong), Hung Soon Kieng (Lanang), Abdul Raafidin Majidi (Sibu) and Kelvin @ Kilo Lutan (Bintulu).

Joshua said a letter of dismissal would be issued by the PKR Secretary-General if the party agrees to terminate the membership of the branch leaders.