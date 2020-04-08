Online trader fined RM6,000 for insulting Agong

KUALA LUMPUR: An online trader was fined RM6,000 in default of three months’ jail by the Sessions Court here yesterday for insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah through a posting on Facebook last month.

Justice M.M Edwin Paramjothy meted out the sentence on Nurhaizad Azhar, 38, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with improper use of network facilities to knowingly initiate the transmission of offensive communications through Facebook using the profile name “Haizad Azhar”, with intent to annoy another person.

The posting was read on Facebook using the profile name “Din Radhi” at the Commercial Crime Investigation Department’s office, Bukit Aman Police Headquarters, Wangsa Maju at 11.20am, March 11.

The charge was made under Section 233 (1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000, or imprisonment for up to a year, or both, upon conviction.

In mitigation, Nurhaizad who was unrepresented apologised to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and all Malaysians.

“I got carried away with my emotions,” he said.

He paid the fine.

Deputy public prosecution Annur Atiqah Abd Hadi persecuted. – Bernama