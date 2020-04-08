Only wholesale fish traders allowed at Safma Market

KOTA KINABALU: Only wholesale fish traders are allowed to be at the Safma fish market to control the spread of Covid-19 virus, said Kota Kinabalu Police Chief ACP Habibi Majinji.

Speaking to reporters during a spot-check at the Safma market yesterday, Habibi said individuals, members of the public or small fish traders were not allowed into the Safma market during its operation hours from 6am until 6pm.

“We have received many complaints from the public that a large number of people has been visiting the Safma market to buy fish.

“To control such large crowds, both the police and Safma management have decided to limit such movement.

“Only wholesale buyers are allowed to purchase fish from Safma and will then distribute it to other markets around the state capital,” he said, adding that there are six markets in the state capital – the Kota Kinabalu Central Market, Inanam, Lido, Sepanggar, Damai and Putatan.

Habibi said the decision was made in an effort to control the number of people gathering at any one place and to control the spread of Covid-19 virus.

He said anyone caught violating the Movement Control Order (MCO) would be detained and charged in court.

“We will not hesitate to take action against anyone caught violating the MCO and the violator can be charged in court,” he said.

Also present during the spot chect was Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass.