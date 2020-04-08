Police get CAAM nod to conduct drone surveillance during MCO

PUTRAJAYA: The Royal Malaysia Police have been given the authorisation by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) to operate Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) or drones for the purpose of surveillance and enforcement during the Movement

Control Order (MCO) Phase 2 as an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection in the country.

CAAM in a statement yesterday said the authorisation was given to the police via the Drone Unit of Police Airwing.

It said the drone operations would be led the police, in collaboration with the Malaysian Armed Forces and three private drone companies, and would involve over 90 personnel from these five organisations and the deployment of 92 drones throughout the country.

“A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued to notify all airspace users that a UAS or drone activity operation is done at a maximum 500ft above ground level.

“This NOTAM applies nationwide and is valid until April 14,” it said. — Bernama